Joy Harris, Central Gwinnett

Central Gwinnett senior Joy Harris committed Saturday to the Daytona State College (Fla.) women’s basketball program.

Harris, a 5-foot-9 guard, is a four-year starter for the Black Knights and was an All-Region 8-AAAAAA selection last season. She scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season.

