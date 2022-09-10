1 Jason Jack 2.jpg

Jason Jackson

MOUNT AIRY — Jason Jackson’s big night running the football helped Central Gwinnett to a 28-14 win at Habersham Central on Friday.

The victory makes the Black Knights 4-0 — their first 4-0 start since 1984 — under new head coach Larry Harold. A win next Friday at home over Miller Grove would be their first 5-0 start since 1980.

