MOUNT AIRY — Jason Jackson’s big night running the football helped Central Gwinnett to a 28-14 win at Habersham Central on Friday.
The victory makes the Black Knights 4-0 — their first 4-0 start since 1984 — under new head coach Larry Harold. A win next Friday at home over Miller Grove would be their first 5-0 start since 1980.
Jackson rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, leading a Central ground game that racked up 367 yards. Carmello Jeffrey had 85 rushing yards, and quarterback Makhi Cunningham was 9 of 15 passing for 107 yards and a 53-yard TD to Jaiden Hill.
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime and Habersham went up 14-7 in the third quarter before Central scored the game’s final 21 points, the last coming on Jackson’s 81-yard TD run that sealed the victory.
The Black Knights’ defense also had a huge night, forcing five turnovers.
The unit’s top performers included Sean Moon (six tackles, one for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries), Sonny Stephens (three tackles, one interception, one pass breakup), Jaylen Carter (eight tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, three pass breakups), Amir Rogers (10 tackles, one caused fumble), Mark Collier (four tackles, two sacks, two QB hurries) and Robert Pierce (four tackles, one interception).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.