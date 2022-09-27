Victories have been few and far between in recent years for the Central Gwinnett football team, so it’s no wonder there’s a lot of excitement on campus in light of the Black Knights’ scorching start to the 2022 campaign.

Central Gwinnett, which hasn’t had a winning record since 2015, has opened the season with a spotless 5-0 mark, the team’s best start since 1980, when the Black Knights went 13-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class AAA state playoffs. After a breathtaking, 48-42 homecoming victory over Miller Grove in three overtimes in Central's last game, there’s a skip in the step of nearly everyone following the black and gold.

