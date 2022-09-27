Victories have been few and far between in recent years for the Central Gwinnett football team, so it’s no wonder there’s a lot of excitement on campus in light of the Black Knights’ scorching start to the 2022 campaign.
Central Gwinnett, which hasn’t had a winning record since 2015, has opened the season with a spotless 5-0 mark, the team’s best start since 1980, when the Black Knights went 13-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class AAA state playoffs. After a breathtaking, 48-42 homecoming victory over Miller Grove in three overtimes in Central's last game, there’s a skip in the step of nearly everyone following the black and gold.
“According to our principal Mr. (Shane) Orr and our AD Mr. (Jason) Carrera, morale is at an all-time high,” said veteran coach Larry Harold, now in his first season at Central Gwinnett. “We just had homecoming and honored the 1984 team and all the alumni, and many said they feel this is the best the school has been in years.
“There’s a lot of joy going on. It’s been really dry around here lately, but the efforts of the kids and the support of the community has really turned things around.”
“I’m happy for Coach Harold and I’m really happy for the kids,” added Orr, a Central Gwinnett alum (Class of 1995) who played football at The Castle under the iconic Tally Johnson. “Obviously, it’s been a tough couple of years with the pandemic and with not having won too much.
“Any time you’ve got a sports team, and in particular football, that’s winning, it permeates the school. It brings good feelings and good vibes throughout the school and community. I’m happy they’ve had an opportunity to experience some success and what that feels like.”
Harold, whose previous head coaching stops include Macon County (where he coached UGA and Chicago Bears superstar Roquan Smith), Brunswick, Central Macon and Americus-Sumter, was quick to point out that while he’s pleased with his young team’s start, it still has a long climb, starting this Thursday against undefeated Mill Creek, ranked No. 3 in Class AAAAAAA.
Suffice it to say, even with an historic start, the players remain humble. The five teams Central Gwinnett defeated have a combined 6-18 record and the teams ahead on the schedule (including Mill Creek, Mountain View, Dacula, Collins Hill and No. 1 Buford) are a combined 16-9.
“We’re young and I think we’re way ahead of schedule,” said Harold, who spent 2021 as an assistant coach at Cedar Shoals before joining the Black Knights in April. “But we have so much to improve on. We basically have played the Sun Belt and now we’re getting ready to play the SEC, so it’s not hard to see your deficiencies when you look at some of the teams we’ve still got to play. Effort isn’t our problem — inexperience is our problem. We’re so young and you really only get better by playing.”
Despite his extensive football coaching background, Harold had never coached a team that won its first five games. His best run came in 2014 at Macon County, when the Bulldogs won six consecutive games in the middle of the season and finished 9-3 with the Region 4-AA championship. Amid all the good vibes around him, Harold is adamant he’s just thinking about the next game.
“It really hasn’t hit me as a coach,” he said. “You’re so busy in the hustle and bustle of a season and getting prepared to go on to the next game you don’t have a chance to think about it much. But at the end of the season I’ll be able to sit back and think about it. Now we’re getting prepared for Mill Creek, which we’ve got two weeks to get ready for. As coaches, we just stay in the moment and look forward to the next challenge.”
Jason Jackson has been important to the team’s success on both sides of the ball, averaging more than 100 yards on offense and scoring 10 touchdowns on offense, in addition totaling 28 tackles on defense. Sean Moon (49 tackles, seven for losses, four sacks), Jaylen Carter (31 tackles, two interceptions), Amir Rogers (33 tackles), Tevin Smith (20 tackles) and Mark Collier (35 tackles, four for losses, two sacks) are among the defense’s tackle leaders.
Quarterback Makhi Cunningham is 37 of 52 passing (71.2 percent) for 510 yards and five scores, and has rushed for 195 yards and another score. Carmello Jeffrey (378 rushing yards, two TDs) joins Jackson has a strong 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Jackson averages 9.8 yards per carry, and Jeffrey averages 5.5. Jaiden Hill leads the wideouts with 11 catches for 221 yards and two TDs.
When asked how he and his staff were able to affect change so quickly at Central Gwinnett, Harold said the players were clearly ready for a culture change.
“The biggest thing is that the kids have bought in,” he said. “This is my fifth program I’ve taken over and we’ve never started out this quick because it takes a while to set a culture and to set new norms. But the kids have taken to it. They were hungry and tired of not being successful, and everything we’ve asked them to do they’ve bought in above and beyond to please us as coaches.”
Orr, who played defensive back and linebacker on some of Central Gwinnett’s best teams of the past 30 years, can’t help but recall the excitement the football team created during his time on the field and he’s seeing a bit of that now, all these seasons later.
“We’ve had some really big crowds, the Central-Discovery game (on Aug. 19) was as big as I’ve seen since I was a student here; it was a great gate,” said Orr, who said Johnson and then-assistant coach Dicky May inspired him to pursue education. “It’s felt like old times at Central for these last few games.”
