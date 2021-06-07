Four Gwinnett athletic directors earned top awards over the weekend at the Georgia Athletic Directors Association’s annual banquet.
Central Gwinnett’s Eddie Hood led the way as the Class AAAAAA Athletic Director of the Year, in addition to being Region 8-AAAAAA Athletic Director of the Year. The 2020-21 school year is the last in Gwinnett for Hood, who accepted a position as the athletic director of the Greene County School System.
Three other Gwinnett ADs were named best in their regions — Nick Gast in 4-AAAAAAA, Kirk Barton in 7-AAAAAAA and Scarlett Grantham in 8-AAAAAAA.
Longtime Gwinnett athletic administrator Mike Emery, now the AD at Paideia, was the A Private Athletic Director of the Year and the top AD in 2-A Private.
