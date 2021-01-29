Central Gwinnett senior Amir Taylor committed Friday for the Savannah State University football program.
Taylor, a running back and cornerback, rushed for 153 yards, had 211 receiving yards and 275 kick return yards last season. He also had 22 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
