Both Central Gwinnett and Winder-Barrow are at a critical juncture with a chance to move up the Region 8-AAAAAA football standings. Central hopes to move out of a last-place tie with Habersham Central, while Winder-Barrow can move firmly into playoff contention with a win Friday night.
Central is mired in a six-game losing streak despite some encouraging performances the past two weeks. A final-minute Shiloh score handed the Black Knights a 21-14 loss on Oct. 1, then six days later lost to Lanier. The game with Lanier was close before a rash of Central turnovers led to an ugly final score.
“We played well at times but we just couldn’t overcome our mistakes,” Central coach Jason Thompson said after the Lanier game. “We kind of dug ourselves a hole way too early to come back. We stormed back a little bit but if we played four quarters of football, we would have a chance to win.
“Right now we’re not a great football team but we’re also our worst enemy. Our kids are good kids, they play hard but we make way too many mistakes.”
The Black Knights continue to get high level defensive play weekly from linebacker Lassana Simaga, who had 10 tackles (eight solos) against Lanier. Sean Moon chipped in seven tackles and an interception last week, while Jason Jackson was an offensive spark with 14 carries for 135 yards and a score.
