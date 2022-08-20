LAWRENCEVILLE — Larry Harold knows how to make a first impression.
The first-year head coach led Central Gwinnett into a meeting with Discovery at Tally Johnson Field on Friday, and the Black Knights ushered in his tenure with a 29-22 victory over the Titans, winning the Battle of Lawrenceville in come-from-behind fashion.
A Discovery touchdown with 1:53 remaining knocked Central Gwinnett out of the lead for the first time in the second half. The Black Knights answered with a game-winning drive.
Sophomore quarterback Makhi Cunningham delivered a 33-yard strike to junior Xavier Tates with 26 seconds to go. The ensuing two-point conversion — a toss from Cunningham to senior Jaden Marlin — gave them a seven-point cushion. An impressive kickoff return gifted Discovery favorable field position for its final play, but Central Gwinnett held on to give its head coach his first win.
“I’m 43 years old. I think I had about two heart attacks there at the end,” Harold joked. “I’m just proud of the hard work our guys put in this summer. It showed [Friday.]”
Central Gwinnett came up with goal line stand midway through the fourth quarter. The ensuing possession, however, resulted in a punt from the Black Knights’ end zone. The snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of bounds for a safety, pulling Discovery within 21-16 and handing the visitors back the ball.
The Titans seized the opportunity to break the collective heart of Central Gwinnett. They pieced together a seven-play drive, finding the end zone on a 1-yard plunge from running back Jacob Davis.
The Black Knights entered Friday having won just two of their previous 20 games. Falling behind with less than two minutes on the clock — mere minutes removed from a crucial stop on the goal line — could’ve been enough to make the team fold.
Instead, it provided a moment for Harold to begin changing the culture of the program.
“They go up by two, and I told [my players] 1:53 is where legends are made,” Harold said. “We kept our poise and were able to drive down and score. Hopefully we can build upon this on our way to try to rebuild the program.”
The game’s first points came in the second quarter. After Discovery converted a fourth-and-1 inside the red zone, Davis plowed his way through the Black Knights’ defense on his way to a touchdown.
Central Gwinnett pulled even on the final play of the first half. As the clock struck all zeroes, Cunningham connected with junior Ronald Lindsey for a 13-yard touchdown.
The Black Knights’ second score of the night came on the ground, but it was smothered with Cunningham’s fingerprints. The sophomore gunslinger tossed a 47-yard pass to senior Jaiden Hill down the left sideline. On the next play, junior Jason Jackson took a handoff and powered his way into the end zone to give Central Gwinnett at 14-7 lead.
Less than three minutes of game clock bled out before Discovery had answered with a 93-yard drive, capped off with a 23-yard pass from Zavier Davis to Zaid Hassan. But the Black Knights quickly went back to work, pushing back in front on a 29-yard passing touchdown from Cunningham to Hill.
“The reason why I took the job [at Central Gwinnett] was because of him,” Harold said of his sophomore quarterback, who finished the night with three scores through the air. “I saw he was starting to play on the varsity basketball team. He showed me immediately he’s got leadership skills. He’s got a bright future.”
Scenes from the Discovery at Central Gwinnett High School football game on August 19, 2022. Click for more.
