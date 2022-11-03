Region 8-AAAAAAA champion Buford travels to last-place Central Gwinnett looking to finish off a 10-0 regular season. For all their successes — including a current run of three straight state titles — the Wolves haven't gone 10-0 in the regular season since 2014.
It is the last game of the season for Central, which will miss the state playoffs despite an encouraging 5-0 start. The Black Knights, 0-4 in region play, have struggled to score in 8-AAAAAAA play, managing only 20 points. In last week’s shutout loss to Collins Hill, they threw for 90 yards and rushed for 58.
Meanwhile, their defense has hung tough in region games. Jason Jackson (seven tackles, caused fumble), Tevin Smith (nine tackles, two passes defensed) and Mark Collier (10 tackles) stood out in the loss to Collins Hill.
Buford has been tested seriously just once in region play, a 39-27 win over Mill Creek on Oct. 14. Since that victory, the Wolves have routed both Dacula (50-7) and Mountain View (56-7).
In last week’s win over Mountain View, Justice Haynes (five rushes for 172 yards, two touchdowns, 48-yard catch) and Dylan Wittke (7 of 8 passing for 164 yards, two TDs, 17-yard TD run) had big games, as did K.J. Bolden (two catches for 58 yards, TD) and Devin Williams (two rushes for 58 yards, TD, one blocked field goal). The defense was led by Christian Butler (four tackles, one for loss, one sack), Eddrick Houston (three tackles, one sack, one QB pressure) and Ryan McKinnis (six tackles, one pass deflection). Jaylen Neal also returned a blocked field goal for a TD.
