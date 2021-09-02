After losing its season opener, South Gwinnett enters Gwinnett’s oldest continuous football rivalry — the two schools have played since the 1950s and have played every year since 1964 with the exception of the 1998 and 1999 seasons — on a high note. The Comets gave first-year head coach Bryan Lamar his first victory at his new school with a sometimes sloppy, yet satisfying, win over Lithonia last Friday.
The defense set the tone, while a power running game delivered as the trio of Jayshawn Appling, Mekhi Phillips and Nathaniel Miller teaming up for 201 rushing yards. Phillips had a pair of touchdowns. Jayqunn Billingsley and Exzavier McDowell combined for three sacks, and McDowell had an interception for a score.
“It’s a growing process for us,” Lamar said. “We want to establish coaching and establish our identity. We want to be physical running the football. … That’s what we’re going to focus on doing. We’ve got to be great on defense and special teams. So our focus (Friday) was to stop the run, keep the ball in front of us in passing situations and then establish our running game.”
Central was impressive in its Week 1 win over Discovery, but struggled against last year’s Class AAAA runner-up, Jefferson, last Friday. The Black Knights hope to get back on the right track during this week’s road trip to Snellville.
“We are excited to play in Gwinnett's oldest rivalry this Friday at South Gwinnett,” Central head coach Jason Thompson said. “We have a lot to improve upon from last week. We need to get healthy and put in a good week of work. Coach Lamar does a great job, and we are excited to have a chance to line up and compete with them.”
