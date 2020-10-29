Winder-Barrow Bulldogs (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Ed Dudley
Record: 2-4, 1-2 region
Last week: Beat Shiloh 35-28
Central Gwinnett Black Knights (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Thompson
Record: 1-6, 0-3 region
Last week: Lost to Lanier 37-7
Central Gwinnett is in search of its first region win Friday night against Winder-Barrow, which earned its first 8-AAAAAA victory a week ago against Shiloh. Both teams had close games with Shiloh — Central lost 41-34 and Winder-Barrow won 35-28.
The Black Knights, who have lost six straight since a season-opening win over Discovery, continue to get high-level play from wide receiver Mekhi Mews. He had 14 catches for 200 yards last week against a stout Lanier defense.
Central’s defense also hung tough against Lanier and had several bright spots, including linebackers Moses Pryor (10 tackles) and Jayoland Threat (10 tackles). Defensive back Kazon Peters also was a playmaker last week with six tackles and a blocked extra point.
These two schools have played 20 times, according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association records, but not since 1983. Central has won the last 10 games against the Bulldoggs under longtime head coach Tally Johnson, who was 10-0 all-time against the Winder school. The teams first met in 1960 when the coaches were Barton Jenkins (Central) and Charlie Horne (Winder-Barrow).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Central won 27-0 in 1983
Location: Central Gwinnett High School
