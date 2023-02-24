ANP_2339.jpg

Walton’s Lexy Harris goes up with the ball in Friday night’s second round state playoff game against Central Gwinnett. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)

MARIETTA — Central Gwinnett has a mentality of “us against the world,” and the Black Knights are taking it into the quarterfinals of the state girls basketball tournament.

Central swamped Walton 76-48 Friday night in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs. The Knights (23-6) will play the Campbell-McEachern winner on Tuesday or Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

