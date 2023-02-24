MARIETTA — Central Gwinnett has a mentality of “us against the world,” and the Black Knights are taking it into the quarterfinals of the state girls basketball tournament.
Central swamped Walton 76-48 Friday night in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs. The Knights (23-6) will play the Campbell-McEachern winner on Tuesday or Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Walton’s season ends at 19-10.
“When I first took over the program, we were really struggling,” coach Courtney Harris said. “This group really believed in the vision that I had for them and the potential that they had as a team.
“They’ve trusted in the process. They’ve trusted each other; they play for each other, every second. Nobody wants to let the other kid down, so they play with this defensive intensity that is just inspiration and really just contagious. They really just feed off each other, and once those first shots go down and we get a couple of steals, it’s like a shark in the water.”
The host Raiders found that the hard way.
Walton got out to an early lead with a 3-pointer by Cici Childers and baskets by Lexy Harris, but Sierra Driessen began to heat up for the Knights, who staked out a 20-14 edge by the end of the quarter.
Central stretched it to 38-29 at halftime and 58-38 at the final rest stop.
Driessen led all scorers with 31 points. Olivia Orsley added 18 points and Joy Harris 15 for the Knights. Dami Odubola chipped in eight points and Coco Rudolph scored four. Harris led the Raiders with 23 points.
