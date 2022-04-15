Central Gwinnett announced two major pieces of its 2022-23 coaching staff this week with the hiring of new head football and boys basketball coaches.
The Black Knights named veteran coach Larry Harold to lead the football program, while the new head boys basketball coach is Shiloh grad and longtime Gwinnett assistant Marcus Spivey.
Harold has 17 years of high school coaching experience, including stints as head coach at Macon County (2012-14), Brunswick (2015-16), Central Macon (2017) and Americus-Sumter (2018). He coached three years at the college level, including a spot on Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee staff as an offensive analyst/quality control coach for the 2020 season and as an assistant at Kentucky State for the 2019 season.
He spent the 2021 season as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Cedar Shoals.
“I’d like to take the time to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the opportunity to lead the Black Knight football program,” Harold said. “Additionally, my family and I are extremely grateful to principal Shane Orr and AD Jason Carrera for entrusting us with the task of developing the student-athletes at Central High School. Lastly, I am proud to lead the Central Gwinnett football program and extremely eager to work with the Lawrenceville community to restore the Black Knight football brand.”
Harold played college football at Southern University (La.), winning three SWAC titles in his career. He and his wife Danielle have four children — Larry III, La’Myah, Levi and Liam.
Spivey returns to his native Gwinnett after an impressive 2021-22 season as head coach at Therrell. The first-year head coach led Therrell to a 14-10 record (6-4 in region) and a state playoff berth, improving from 6-17 (1-7 in region) during the 2020-21 season.
He previously was an assistant coach at Duluth for six years and at Central for one season. He returned to Gwinnett to begin his coaching career after playing basketball at Life University.
“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jasper Jewell, director of Atlanta Public Schools’ athletics, principal Shelly H. Goodrum, athletic director Gregory Sullivan and the entire Atlanta Public Schools for giving me my first head coaching position,” Spivey said. “I am excited to be back in Gwinnett. I feel honored to have been named the head boys basketball coach by principal Shane Orr and athletic director Jason Carrera. Having served under the leadership of successful head coaches Eddie Hood (Duluth), Cabral Huff (Duluth) and Emmett Rouse (Central), I have gained invaluable coaching skills and knowledge.
“With this, I am committed to building a successful and competitive basketball program at Central Gwinnett High School. Building a successful program and culture will take hard work, dedication and diligence. I look forward to building strong relationships with my players, the faculty and staff at Central Gwinnett and the community of Lawrenceville. I am eager to get to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.