Central Gwinnett Black Knights (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Larry Harold
Record: 5-0
Last week: Had a bye
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 5-0
Last week: Beat Parkview 40-17
The Region 8-AAAAAAA football opener between visiting Central Gwinnett and Mill Creek features a pair of unbeaten teams.
Central, off to its best start since 1980 under new head coach Larry Harold, has shown a penchant for winning close games in its 5-0 run — only a 28-14 win over Habersham Central has been decided by double figures. The Black Knights defeated Discovery by seven, Apalachee by seven, Jackson County by four and Miller Grove by six.
They had a bye last week to recover from a thrilling win over Miller Grove, a 48-42 victory in triple overtime on Sept. 16.
Jason Jackson has been a key playmaker on both sides of the ball for Central, averaging more than 100 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns on offense along with making 28 tackles on defense. Sean Moon (49 tackles, seven for losses, four sacks), Jaylen Carter (31 tackles, two interceptions), Amir Rogers (33 tackles), Tevin Smith (20 tackles) and Mark Collier (35 tackles, four for losses, two sacks) are among the defense’s tackle leaders.
Quarterback Makhi Cunningham is 37 of 52 passing (71.2 percent) for 510 yards and five scores, and has rushed for 195 yards and another score. Carmello Jeffrey (378 rushing yards, two TDs) joins Jackson has a strong 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Jackson averages 9.8 yards per carry, and Jeffrey averages 5.5. Jaiden Hill leads the wideouts with 11 catches for 221 yards and two TDs.
Central’s schedule takes a considerable rise in toughness in region play, beginning with third-ranked Mill Creek. Its following two region games are with No. 1-ranked Buford and defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill.
Mill Creek begins region play unbeaten, but battle-tested. Its list of victories include matchups with some of Georgia’s top teams — Walton, Norcross, Archer, Cedar Grove and Parkview.
The Hawks pulled away from Parkview last week behind another big game from running back Cam Robinson, who rushed 23 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He has 687 rushing yards and nine TDs on the season, as well as eight catches for 88 yards and another score.
Aidan Banfield had the highest blocking grade on the offensive line, along with four pancake blocks, while wideouts Brendan Jenkins (three catches, 16 yards, 11 rushing yards) and Makhail Wood (three catches, 36 yards, TD) had winning blocking grades on the perimeter. Tight end Cole Mullins had a winning blocking grade, two pancake blocks and four big blocks on the offensive side. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Mullins, who also had five tackles on defense, picked up offers from Duke and Wake Forest this week.
Mill Creek, which celebrates Homecoming on Thursday, got stellar defensive play last Friday from Caleb Downs (six tackles, five solos, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup), Jamal Anderson (six tackles, one QB hurry, one pass breakup), Josh Anglin (six tackles, five solos, one for loss, three QB hurries), Nic Denick (two tackles for losses, two QB hurries) and Justin Content (four tackles, one interception, one pass breakup).
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 38-16 in 2009
Location: Mill Creek High School
