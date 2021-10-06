It’s still early in the Region 8-AAAAAA football schedule, but a victory Thursday night would do wonders for the playoff hopes of Lanier or Central Gwinnett, each seeking its first region win.
Lanier was off last week to regroup after a rough 8-AAAAAA opener against Dacula. The Longhorns played better in the second half, but got overwhelmed and outscored 54-6 in the first half of that loss.
To its credit, Lanier fought back in the second half and got big contributions from Reese Scott (eight catches, 169 yards, two touchdowns, fumble return for TD), Ben Claypole (16 knockdown blocks, 79 percent blocking grade), Cam Fuller (three knockdown blocks, 84 percent blocking grade), Matthew Laughlin (eight tackles) and Chase Jameson (seven tackles).
The Black Knights, losers of five straight since a season-opening win over Discovery, dropped a heartbreaker last week against Shiloh when the Generals scored the game-winning TD with 21 seconds left.
Central got big games from linebackers Josiah Johnson (11 tackles, one sack) and Lassana Simaga (10 tackles, one sack), as well as safety Sean Moon (10 tackles, one for loss, one blocked punt) in the Shiloh game. Quarterback Justin Johnson completed 13 of 20 passes for 153 yards and a TD, in addition to rushing for 63 yards on seven carries. Tight end Deavon Garnett caught three passes for 56 yards.
