Central Gwinnett has juggled its remaining football schedule because of issues with COVID-19 within the program.
The coronavirus forced the Black Knights to postpone last Friday’s game with Winder-Barrow.
The Winder-Barrow game is rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in Lawrenceville. The Friday, Nov. 6 game at Habersham Central has been moved to Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
Central’s Nov. 13 home game with Dacula remains as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. The Black Knights will host homecoming and youth night festivities at the Dacula game.
