Central Gwinnett selected a coach with almost 15 years of experience in the county as its new head baseball coach.
Brandon Jackson, an assistant at Mountain View the past three seasons, was selected this week to lead the Black Knights’ baseball program. He previously started the baseball program at Discovery and was a longtime assistant at Shiloh.
“What excites me is I get a chance to work with those kids and that community,” Jackson said of the Central job. “I’m excited to build young men every day, that grind every day and just getting after it. I want to continue to bring the program forward like (outgoing) Coach (Eli) Autry did. … There’s always room for growth in any program, but one of the reasons that really excited me (about Central) is they’ve got young baseball guys that are really hungry, really excited about the game and are willing to put in the work to get better.”
Jackson is a Rome native and a Berry College graduate, in addition to holding a master’s degree in education from Mercer and a specialist degree in leadership from Columbus State. He was an assistant baseball coach at Shiloh, in addition to doubling up for several years as a softball assistant, from 2007-14 before being named Discovery’s first head baseball coach. He led the Titans for three seasons before joining Jason Johnson’s coaching staff at Mountain View.
“I was blessed to have an opportunity to grow as a coach at Mountain View,” Jackson said.
He now transitions to a new program that competes against tough teams in Region 8-AAAAAA. He is excited about what the Black Knights can accomplish on and off the field.
“I believe in community,” Jackson said. “I believe players should be a part of not just the program, but part of the community. We’re going to seek out opportunities to give back in the community around us. We believe molding young minds is first and foremost and we want to be excellent in academics, too.”
Jackson will be introduced formally to the Central community at a parent meeting May 25 at 6 p.m. in the high school’s media center.
