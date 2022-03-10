Central Gwinnett head football coach Jason Thompson announced his resignation Thursday after two seasons in charge of the program.
Thompson took over Central just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of high school sports, and guided the Black Kngihts through that 2020 season, when they went 1-9. Central also was 1-9 last season.
“I’ve spent two years there and coming in they asked me to accomplish a couple of things and I’ve done that. I’m just a little tired,” said Thompson, who also was hospitalized with a scary COVID battle during his tenure. “We’ve made a lot of strides financially, a lot of strides academically. We’ve grown the numbers on the team. We’re not at a place where we can win right now, but some new energy may be able to change that. I’m ready to take a step away from head coaching.”
Thompson, an Ohio native, came to Central after guiding South Paulding to a 9-3 record, the second-best record in school history, and to the state playoffs in 2019. He previously spent 10 years in Gwinnett as an assistant coach at Duluth and North Gwinnett, including a five-year stint as North’s defensive coordinator.
“Coach Thompson was hired just before the pandemic began in 2020,” Central principal Shane Orr said. “He has done a remarkable job of building the football program at Central Gwinnett despite the challenges of COVID, which impacted his own health directly and significantly. Coach Thompson has worked tirelessly to increase student participation in our football program, improve the financial standing of the CGHS football booster club, connect our student-athletes to the city of Lawrenceville and to work closely and collaboratively with the Lawrenceville Youth Association.
“He has been tremendously successful in all of these efforts and has certainly left the football program in better shape than he found it. We appreciate all that Coach Thompson has done for Central Gwinnett High School and the football program and we wish him the very best in the future.”
Thompson intends to continue work in teaching and coaching, but scaling back to an assistant role. He received a few calls about job opportunities Thursday, but said he hasn’t spent time thinking about his next move yet.
“I’m going to have a good opportunity, I’ll get to work for a pretty good head coach somewhere and continue learning,” Thompson said. “I don’t think i’m done being a head coach, but i’m done for now.”
Central also is in the market for a head boys basketball coach for 2022-23. Emmett Rouse plans to retire, likely after the first semester of the upcoming school year, athletic director Jason Carrera said.
