Since graduating from Central Gwinnett in 2003, Latoya Carter Jones’ career path reads like a Chamber of Commerce brochure for “Stay and See North Carolina.”
“I have been all over,” said Jones, the women’s basketball coach at Chowan University, located in the northeast corner of the Tar Heel State in Murfreesboro. “I guess you could say I fell in love with North Carolina.”
Jones, who in 2001 played on Central Gwinnett’s Class AAAA state championship team, earned a scholarship to Gardner-Webb in Boiling Springs and after graduation taught and coached in Charlotte at Providence Day School for two years.
She then jumped back into the college game as an assistant coach at her alma mater and subsequently spent four years as an assistant at North Carolina-Greensboro before her appointment as women’s basketball coach in 2016 at Chowan, a private Baptist college with about 1,500 students.
“Chowan offers a great community with a small class size,” said Jones, whose husband, Alex Jones, is the strength and conditioning coordinator for all the school’s sports but football. “There are a lot of things offered to the students, like study abroad programs, and I think the opportunity for growth and learning here is great.”
Jones inherited a strong team from outgoing coach Patrick Mashuda and went 17-10 and won the Northern Division title in the Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in her first season leading the Hawks. In 2018, Chowan went 19-9, but last season, the Hawks struggled to a 13-15 mark. But Jones is confident Chowan will get back on track as it begins play in the Conference Carolinas this season.
“We signed nine young ladies and we’re very excited about the talent,” she said. “Our system is fast and we’re very athletic. We like a fast-paced offense and we’re defense-oriented. We work very hard and take the program very seriously. And it’s not just about basketball – when they walk across the stage to get their diplomas, we want to make sure students are also walking into careers.”
Born in Washington State into a military family, the daughter of Charlene and Fernando Carter of Lawrenceville moved with her family in 2001 to Atlanta — she spent her freshman year at Cross Keys High School — and then later moved to Gwinnett County.
Jones played three seasons for the Black Knights, reaching the state tournament each year, and credited her newcomer status for honing her work ethic.
“With the structure, the talent, the success and the history of Central Gwinnett, I knew that I had to work hard,” she said, laughing when it was pointed out that Central Gwinnett’s enrollment dwarfs that of Chowan. “They’ve already had all this established success and I’m just another girl in the line. Coach (Cass) Cassell said I had to come in and work hard and not worry about how much I played, but how hard I worked while I did play. So I knew right away I had to show them that I could play.”
Two years ago, Central Gwinnett’s state championship team was inducted into the school’s Ring of Honor and Jones was reunited with her teammates, former teachers and previous honorees, reminding her of the opportunity that she and several of her teammates were afforded through athletic scholarships.
“It was great for me to be around those people and that changed me,” she said. “I was grateful to be able to go to Central Gwinnett and be a part of those teams and be part of that program that showed me that I had a future if I would worked hard.”
With her fourth season as a head coach set to unfold, Jones — who with her husband has a 2-year-old son Jeremiah and 1-year-old daughter Allie — is ready to get back to work. Players report on Aug. 16 and school starts three days later. The season begins in early November.
“I miss my players, so I’m excited to see them,” she said. “You never wish the summer away, but as it gets closer your mind starts to change and you just get ready and you start to mentally prepare without even knowing it.”