Former Central Gwinnett wide receiver Khmari Thompson has a new college football home.
Thompson, who recently left Missouri, committed Monday to the University of Illinois. He joins a receiving corps that includes North Gwinnett grad Josh Imatorbhebhe, who transferred to Illinois from Southern California.
Thompson played in three games for Missouri’s football team in 2018 as a freshman, and did not see action last year. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has been a more regular contributor in track and field with the Tigers.
Thompson didn’t play football as a sophomore or junior in high school to focus on track, but returned as a Central senior to catch 83 passes for 1,131 yards and draw offers from Power Five schools.
