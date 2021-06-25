After playing a key role in Providence Christian boys soccer's successful 2021 season, Kenny Adeshigbin now will lead the program.
The 30-year-old was named recently as the Storm’s new head boys soccer coach as a replacement for longtime coach Todd Henry. Adeshigbin was an assistant this season for Providence’s Class A Private quarterfinal team.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Adeshigbin, a Central Gwinnett graduate. “Having worked this past year with the boys, they’ve been receptive with me from Day 1. Even bringing in the philosophy of play they were very receptive. I’m just excited about the idea of building a program and building it the correct way.”
Adeshigbin is a former professional soccer player, joining the pro ranks after two college seasons at Georgia Perimeter. He played 4 1/2 years in Sweden, a year in Trinidad and a year in Greece, along with a short stint in England.
Soccer has been important to his family, beginning with his father, who played in Nigeria. His older sister Omotayo played soccer at Clayton State and his twin sister Taiwo played at Georgia Perimeter and Missouri.
Since his playing career ended, Adeshigbin has focused more on coaching. He inherits a Providence team that returns some of its top players, but must replace the bulk of its defense.
“It would be great to win a state championship, but I think most importantly (my goals are) just developing leaders and also developing athletes who play and compete at a high level,” Adeshigbin said. “My dream would be to have a school that has an identity, where people know they’re not going to walk around on Providence when they come here. They better bring their ‘A’ game when they come to this place.
“I would also like to have an opportunity for these boys when it relates to college. I would love for people if they’re looking for players for college to come to Providence. … I’m truly thankful for the community at Providence for trusting me, believing in me and giving me this opportunity to impact their kids. It’s just a real blessing for me to know I have that kind of support.”
