NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Miami

Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15) throws a pass in the first quarter of the game against Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

 Sam Navarro

Central Gwinnett grad Jarren Williams committed Monday to the Alabama A&M University football program.

Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending 2021 at South Florida, which signed the 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback out of Garden City Community College (Kans.). He never played at Garden City because the 2020 season was called off during the COVID-19 pandemic, but had a successful run as the Miami Hurricanes quarterback to begin his college career. He set Miami and ACC records with six passing touchdowns against Louisville and was Miami’s top passer in 2019 with 2,187 yards and 19 TDs before transferring out.

Williams was a four-star recruit and a top-100 prospect at Central, where he threw for 3,015 yards, rushed for 554 and accounted for 38 TDs as a senior. He threw for 7,283 yards in his high school career, which ranked second in Gwinnett history at the time.

