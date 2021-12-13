Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15) throws a pass in the first quarter of the game against Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Central Gwinnett grad Jarren Williams committed Monday to the Alabama A&M University football program.
Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending 2021 at South Florida, which signed the 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback out of Garden City Community College (Kans.). He never played at Garden City because the 2020 season was called off during the COVID-19 pandemic, but had a successful run as the Miami Hurricanes quarterback to begin his college career. He set Miami and ACC records with six passing touchdowns against Louisville and was Miami’s top passer in 2019 with 2,187 yards and 19 TDs before transferring out.
Williams was a four-star recruit and a top-100 prospect at Central, where he threw for 3,015 yards, rushed for 554 and accounted for 38 TDs as a senior. He threw for 7,283 yards in his high school career, which ranked second in Gwinnett history at the time.
To memorialize that which producer-director George Lucas has made every effort to erase, Stacker has done the difficult, at-times-unpleasant work of compiling a brief history of the ever-campy, 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.