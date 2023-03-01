POWDER SPRINGS — Kalise Hill scored 25 points and Jada Bates had 22 to lead the McEachern girls basketball team to a 64-47 victory over Central Gwinnett in a Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal matchup at Lovinggood Arena on Wednesday.
Leading 49-44 with just under 5 minutes to play, the Indians closed the game on a 15-5 run to secure the win. Bates capped her night with a pair of 3-pointers and Hill added a pair of layups during the run.
The victory advanced the Indians (20-8) into the state semifinals where they will take on No. 1 Brookwood (29-1) on Saturday at Georgia State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
This will be the seventh trip to the Final Four for McEachern in the last 10 years, but only the second in the last five, and if someone would have asked coach Phyllis Arthur if her team would be in this position back in December, she said she would have said there was no way. During December and January the Indians dealt with numerous injuries that decimated the roster. Three players were lost to the season-ending kind, and the team played with as few as seven players for much of two months of the schedule. Now, the Indians are as healthy as they can get, four players have returned and it has helped spur a late-season run.
"We figured out a way to beat Norcross and North Paulding with only seven players and it gave them confidence," Arthur said. "From that point on the girls believed they could win and they all bought in. Now, they are all comfortable playing their roles."
The Indians may have gotten a little too comfortable early against Central Gwinnett (23-7). McEachern made four of its nine 3-pointers in the first quarter as they jumped to an early 18-4 lead. A 3-pointer by Cici Driessen stopped what had been an 11-0 Indians run, but a layup by Hill gave McEachern a 20-7 lead after one quarter.
With the lead, the Indians seemed to relax in the second quarter, and the Black Knights took full advantage.
Coco Rudolph, who finished with 12 points, opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, which was part of nine straight points she would score for Central Gwinnett. A steal and a layup to cap her run brought the Black Knights within six at 22-16.
Driessen, who finished the night with 20 points twice brought Central Gwinnett within two. A 3-pointer cut the deficit to 29-27 and a layup to close the quarter made it 31-29 at the half. However, that was as close as it would get to taking the lead.
"We got the lead and then we relaxed in the second quarter," Arthur said. "I hope they learned something (Wednesday). I told them just because you have a lead you have to keep pushing."
Coming out of the half, McEachern turned up the defensive intensity. Hill and Bates combined on a quick 6-0 run to open the third quarter to push the lead to 37-29. Leading 39-35, Hill hit back-to-back 3-pointers to return the advantage to double digits, and the Indians led 46-37 heading to the final 8 minutes.
Amanda Eziukwu added 10 points for the Indians, and Olivia Orsley finished with 10 points for the Black Knights.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.