POWDER SPRINGS — Kalise Hill scored 25 points and Jada Bates had 22 to lead the McEachern girls basketball team to a 64-47 victory over Central Gwinnett in a Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal matchup at Lovinggood Arena on Wednesday.

Leading 49-44 with just under 5 minutes to play, the Indians closed the game on a 15-5 run to secure the win. Bates capped her night with a pair of 3-pointers and Hill added a pair of layups during the run.

