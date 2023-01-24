x_DSC9360.jpg

Central Gwinnett's Olivia Orsley (24) drives down the baseline as Mill Creek's Andreonia Doe (23) tries to stop her during Tuesday night’s basketball game played at Central Gwinnett. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

LAWRENCEVILLE — Heading into Tuesday night’s girls basketball game, the Central Gwinnett Black Knights had only lost three games this season— their record 17-3, with one of those losses coming on the road against the Mill Creek Hawks in December.

With a 46-37 home win in Tuesday’s rematch against the Hawks, the Knights avenged December’s loss and moved into second place in the 8-AAAAAAA standings, behind Buford.

