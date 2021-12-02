urgent Central Gwinnett girls basketball tops North Springs From Staff Reports Dec 2, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett’s girls basketball team defeated North Springs 76-51 on Wednesday. Joy Harris led the Black Knights with 23 points, Sierra Driessen scored 21 and Elma Murtic had 14 points. Recommended for you +51 Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 