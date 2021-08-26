Central defeated Discovery last Friday by an almost identical margin as it did in the 2020 opener — 21-0 last year, 20-0 this year — but last week’s game had a different feeling, Black Knights head coach Jason Thompson said. His team felt fortunate to win the 2020 opener. It felt it should have won last Friday by a larger margin.
“There are a lot of things we can improve on,” Thompson said. “We had like six or seven drops and things we haven’t done all summer.”
Central’s ground game more than made up for the issues through the air, getting 206 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Jason Jackson and 103 rushing yards from Justin Johnson. The coaches credited the play of the offensive line — Jaden Marlin, Domonique Anglin, Markeith Cunningham, Ashile Hodge, Michael Olawoyin — in making that happen.
Meanwhile, the Black Knights stymied Discovery in another season-opening shutout. Lassana Simaga had 14 tackles (11 solos) and a quarterback pressure and Josiah Johnson had eight tackles (seven solos) and a sack, while punter Tason Murray helped with the field-position battle, punting for a 38.5-yard average with a long of 62.
“Defensively, we were phenomenal,” Thompson said.
Now Central will find out if it has closed the gap on powerhouse Jefferson, which routed the Black Knights 61-7 last season. The Dragons, led by multi-talented Georgia commitment Malaki Starks, won their season-opening showdown last week with Gunner Stockton, a Georgia commit at quarterback, and Rabun County.
Jefferson finished as Class AAAA runner-up to Marist last season.
“(Jefferson’s) really good, but we’re better than last year,” Thompson said.
