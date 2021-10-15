a35f4106-31a9-4603-b5f6-b9d649346eff.gif

WINDER – Justin Johnson hooked up with Rhyheem Camel on a touchdown pass, but it wasn't enough for Central Gwinnett, which fell 35-7 to Winder-Barrow in a Region 8-AAAAAA game Friday night in Winder.

Linebacker Lassana Simaga also had a strong game defensively for the Black Knights, who fell to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in region play.

