LAWRENCEVILLE — Entering Friday night’s matchup, Central Gwinnett and Habersham Central were the final two winless football teams in Region 8-AAAAAA play.
Central is now alone in last place after losing 20-0 to visiting Habersham Central on Senior Night. The Black Knights fall to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the region, while Habersham is 3-6 overall and 1-4 in region play.
With one game remaining on the schedule against Dacula next week, Black Knights head coach said he is focused on “having the kids come and fight for another week.”
Central got off to a rough start on Senior Night as Habersham Central opened the game by recovering an onside kick to catch the Black Knights’ return team off guard. The ensuing drive looked like the Raider offense was not going to be stopped until the Black Knights forced a turnover on downs deep inside the Raiders’ red zone.
Once the ball changed hands, Central Gwinnett got the ground game going with quarterback Justin Johnson and fullback Dallas Pringle. However, after getting a couple of first downs on their opening drive, a fourth-down incompletion turned it back over to the Raider offense.
The next drive for the Raiders accounted for the first and only points of the first half on a reverse play that caught the Black Knights out of position for Hebersham Central’s Jackson Colouatre to cruise in for a 5-yard touchdown.
The Black Knights were still in a good spot heading into the second half trailing 7-0. However, that lead grew quickly as the Raiders opened the half with a scoring drive that ended on a 28-yard pass to Jackson Colouatre for his second touchdown of the night. Central Gwinnett blocked the PAT to keep the score 13-0.
The Black Knights continued to struggle offensively and Habersham’s final touchdown happened on the first play of the fourth quarter as quarterback Rhett Addis caught the front corner of the end zone by stretching out his right arm to get the pylon for a four-yard rushing touchdown and make it 20-0 Raiders.
The biggest play of the game for Central Gwinnett came on the next drive as quarterback Justin Johnson found Rhyheem Camel Jr. for a 42-yard completion. After gaining just one more first down, the Black Knights turned it over on downs once again just outside the red zone.
