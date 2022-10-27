For a return to the state football playoffs, defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill has work left the final two games of the regular season. The Eagles have lost five of their past six games — though the only win in that span was an important victory over fellow playoff contender Mountain View. While they have lost to region frontrunners Buford and Mill Creek, they still have a good shot at a No. 3 seed for the state playoffs if they can beat Central Gwinnett on Friday and Dacula on Nov. 4.
Collins Hill is coming off a blowout loss last week to Mill Creek, which led 44-0 at halftime and won 54-0 with a second-half running clock. Big special teams plays and turnovers were costly, while the Eagles’ offense struggled throughout — it rushed 30 times for 20 yards (0.7 per carry) and was 4 of 15 passing for 20 yards.
Despite the loss, Luke Thomas was a bright spot with seven tackles (six solos, one for loss). Isaiah Richardson added five tackles (four solos) and Deuce Geralds had two sacks, three QB hurries and three tackles for losses.
Central, after a 5-0 start in non-region play, is winless in Region 8-AAAAAAA. Despite that 0-3 mark, the Black Knights have been competitive in their past two games after a lopsided loss to Mill Creek on Sept. 29. They lost 21-7 to Dacula two weeks ago and 20-6 to Mountain View last Friday.
