LAWRENCEVILLE — In a season where Central Gwinnett’s undefeated boys soccer team has achieved one milestone after another, it checked off its biggest box yet on Tuesday night.
Central (20-0-1) blasted Lee County (14-7) 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs, advancing to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
The Black Knights scored four goals in the first half, burying the visitors from Leesburg before they ever even attained a foothold in the game. They have now outscored their opponents by a combined score of 9-0 in the playoffs, and all opponents 79-17 on aggregate including the regular season. It was Central’s sixth time this season scoring at least five goals, and its 17th consecutive victory overall since the lone blemish of the season, a tie at Berkmar on Feb. 4.
“We worked on pushing numbers forward and getting numbers in attack, and we finished our chances,” Central Gwinnett head coach Mike McLean said. “It was a good night.”
Just as he did in the second-round victory over Tucker, Mike’s son Justin McLean started the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes. McLean finished off an attack after receiving a pass in the center of the penalty area and slotting the ball underneath the goalkeeper after 6:32 of play.
“It was a deflection out of the back and it came out to the top of the box,” Justin McLean said. “I was about to shoot it, but then the guy (Lee County defender) came right up to me, so I faked a shot and then had an easy finish.”
But after scoring an early goal against Tucker, Central failed to capitalize on several opportunities to extend the lead, making for a nerve wracking second half protecting a slim lead.
In the quarterfinals, the Black Knights ended the contest much earlier.
Midway through the first half a fortunate bounce gave Central a second goal. Michael Sarmiento slammed a long-range shot off the underside of the crossbar and out, but the rebound cannoned straight out to an onrushing Kevin Zepada, who headed the ball into a vacant net with 19:41 remaining in the first half.
And after a penalty kick made the score 3-0, a brilliant chipped pass from Edward Gomez straight into the path of Anes Mednolucanin allowed the defender to head the ball in for Central’s fourth goal in the space of less than half an hour.
“It’s really good if we don’t stop with the momentum,” Mike McLean said about the early goals. “We can’t settle after one, we just have to keep on going.”
With the margin well in hand and a quick turnaround before Friday’s semifinal, McLean had the opportunity to rest some players, and give others important playoff experience in the second half. A constant rotation of substitutions in the second half kept many of the starters fresh, and Yandell Hernandez added a fifth goal from the penalty spot with 24:54 remaining.
Adding to the bonus advantage of rest is the fact that Lassiter — Central’s opponent in the state semifinals — needed a penalty shootout to defeat Grovetown in its quarterfinal victory on Tuesday. With only three days between the quarterfinals and semifinals as opposed to the six days between games so far in the playoffs, getting the job done early tonight could prove to be crucial.
“That could be a big difference,” Mike McLean said. “There’s still two days to rest (before Friday), but I definitely think they will have a little bit heavier legs on Friday.”
If those heavier legs make a difference and can help Central to a win, it would catapult the Black Knights into the state championship game for the first time in program history.
It would only be the latest checkpoint reached of this groundbreaking season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.