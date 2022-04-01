LAWRENCEVILLE — Trailing by a goal with just over four minutes remaining, a night earmarked for a celebration was spiraling towards a major disappointment for Central Gwinnett’s boys soccer team.
Trying to complete an undefeated season, the Black Knights needed one more piece of magic to keep hope alive against Dacula.
Senior Alexys Medina flicked home a cross from a free kick to force extra time, and three goals later the Black Knights had a 4-1 victory to cap off a 16-0-1 regular season.
“It was a free kick,” Medina said. “I saw him [teammate] crossing the ball, it hit a deflection off two people, and then it hit my teammate Osbaldo [Lopez], I saw the ball coming to me, and then I just hit the ball and it went in.”
Thursday night was an evening of late heroics for Medina and his teammates, but on the whole this season has been about domination. Central Gwinnett has now outscored its opponents 68-17 on the season, winning its 12 region games 53-11 on aggregate.
Outside of a 2-2 draw on the road at Berkmar in just the fourth contest of the season, this team has been perfect throughout.
“The talent was there,” assistant athletic director Chad Smith said about if he saw a season like this coming. “It was just a matter of running the gauntlet and peaking at the right time, and I think they’ve done that.”
It starts at the top for coach Mike McLean’s team. The leadership on his squad comes from 14 seniors, six of whom were in the starting lineup on Thursday. Two of the four goals in the game were scored by seniors, including a bullet from Justin McLean with 6:11 remaining in extra time that put the scoreline out of reach at 3-1.
Goalkeeper Dagoberto Romero is also a senior, and he has been a critical element of success on a team that has posted seven shutouts on the campaign.
“We have a lot of seniors and they’re just great kids,” Mike McLean said. “I’m enjoying just coaching them, and they just always find a way. They put in a lot of work this year.”
Having a squad loaded with seniors has given McLean’s team a unique opportunity to gel throughout the season. With so many players who have been playing together their entire careers now heading into their final rides, the cohesion and chemistry between the squad has fueled the success.
“Chemistry,” Justin McLean said of the biggest reason for the undefeated regular season.. “We’re like family. Every training we do a team chemistry drill.”
While the tight games have been few and far between this season, Dacula was not the first team to nearly unseat the perfect record. In addition to the draw at Berkmar, Central also fought off stiff challenges from Buford in both meetings, coming out with 2-1 and 4-2 victories, Lanier in another 4-2 game and crosstown rival Discovery in a game Central escaped with a 1-0 win.
“Everybody wants to win them all,” Mike McLean said. “I did not expect that, but we found ways to win. Like tonight, down 1-0 with four minutes [left]. There’s been a few games where we’ve been down 1-0 and we find ways to win. It’s a good character team.”
McLean’s team will have two weeks to regroup before the Class AAAAAA state playoffs begin. Central’s first round opponent is still unknown, but it knows it will host at least the first two rounds of the playoffs as the region champion. For the next two weeks, while the Black Knights wait to see how the brackets will shake out, another crucial element of the success will take center stage.
“We really hustle when it comes to practice,” forward Dante Delgado said about the biggest reason for the 17 games undefeated. “When it comes to practicing, we give it our 100 percent.”
Last season, Central reached the state quarterfinals before falling to Lakeside-DeKalb 3-1. But when you combine a team with an undefeated regular season, a core of senior leaders with playoff experience and a well-balanced roster from front to back, there is only one goal this time around.
“We’re very excited,” Medina said about the postseason. “And we’re going for that state championship.”
