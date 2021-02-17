Eddie Hood’s time in Gwinnett County Public Schools, dating back to his time as a student, is over after this semester.
Hood will step down as Central Gwinnett’s athletic and activities director after this school year, he confirmed Wednesday. He has accepted an offer with the Greene County School System to become its athletic director.
Hood, a South Gwinnett grad and a former college runner at Campbell University (N.C.), has led Central's athletic department since the 2016-17 school year.
“It was just an opportunity to grow as an athletic director and as an educational leader,” Hood said of the job change. “It gives me a chance to work on something new and work alongside the superintendent down there. … We have a chance to grow something special.”
Before entering administration, Hood was an assistant basketball coach at Newton, Shiloh and Central. His first basketball head coaching job was at Duluth, going 72-50 with four straight winning seasons and reaching the state playoffs twice out of a difficult region. His win total in five seasons were the second-most in the history of Duluth boys basketball.
He left Duluth after the 2015-16 season to join Central’s administration team. The 2020-21 school year is his 13th as a GCPS employee.
“I’m a Gwinnett kid, so I’ll miss the relationships and I’ll miss the administration I worked with from principals Shane (Orr) and Mrs. (Maryanne) Grimes to (GCPS athletic directors) Ed Shaddix and Jon Weyher,” Hood said. “I’ll miss the Central Gwinnett community, but I’m only a phone call away. I’ll miss my time here and all the people here. This will be a great job for the next person.”
