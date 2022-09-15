Central Gwinnett’s football program has created considerable buzz already under new head coach Larry Harold, whose team is 4-0 for the first time since 1984. A victory Friday against Miller Grove would give the Black Knights their first 5-0 start since 1980.
Central won its first three games by a touchdown or less, then picked up a big 28-14 win at Habersham Central last Friday. The victory came thanks to a big night from a rushing attack that tallied 367 yards, 271 from Jason Jackson, who scored three touchdowns and was the Daily Post’s Offensive Player of the Week. Carmello Jeffrey rushed for 85 yards, and quarterback Makhi Cunningham completed 9 of 15 passes for 107 yards, including a 53-yard TD strike to Jaiden Hill.
It took a gutsy effort to pull out the win at Habersham, which led 14-7 in the third quarter before Central surged ahead.
The Black Knights were led defensively last week from Sean Moon (six tackles, one for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries), Sonny Stephens (three tackles, one interception, one pass breakup), Jaylen Carter (eight tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, three pass breakups), Amir Rogers (10 tackles, one caused fumble), Mark Collier (four tackles, two sacks, two QB hurries) and Robert Pierce (four tackles, one interception).
Miller Grove has split its first four games, losing to Tucker (45-14) and Campbell (34-30) and beating Maynard Jackson (24-7) and Douglass (16-9).
