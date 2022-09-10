SUWANEE — Cedar Grove came out on top of short-handed Collins Hill in a battle of reigning state football champions Friday night.
The Saints (3-0) marched into Fahring Field and snapped a 17-game winning streak for the Eagles (2-1). After falling behind early, Cedar Grove scored 40 unanswered points to roll to a 40-6 victory. The Saints added another noteworthy line to their impressive 2022 resumé, which already featured quality wins over Bainbridge and Westlake.
A week ago, Collins Hill erased a 13-0 deficit to knock off Brookwood. The Eagles were dealt more adversity this week as they entered the matchup of unbeaten teams without a handful of impact players.
“We had eight starters out tonight. It’s hard to play when you’ve got four Power-5 guys not playing against a team that’s loaded like [Cedar Grove.]” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “Not to make excuses, but we didn’t have all of our weapons [Friday.] Played with one arm behind our back against a really good football team.”
Cedar Grove made a statement on its opening drive of the second half.
The Saints led 26-6 when the Eagles kicked off to begin the third quarter. Starting at their own 20-yard line, they pieced together a 13-play drive that resulted in Elliot Colson Jr. zipping a 3-yard passing touchdown to Devin Carter. Dissecting the Eagle defense through the air and on the ground en route to the end zone, the score put the game on ice with 8:18 to go in the quarter.
Colson tacked onto the Saints’ lead early in the fourth quarter, this time utilizing his legs. He ran it in from 11 yards out — his third touchdown of the night — to make it 40-6 with 9:40 left.
Cedar Grove’s victory was highlighted by dominance in the trenches. The Saints effectively stifled the Eagles’ run game while consistently creating holes for their own backs to run through.
“I preach it all the time that the more physical team wins. [Friday,] they were clearly the more physical football team,” Gregory said of Cedar Grove.
A muffed punt aided the Eagles on their first drive of the night.
Forced to boot it from their own 37, Collins Hill quickly regained possession as the ball deflected off a Cedar Grove player and rolled into the hands of gunner Brandon Brown. Three plays later, senior quarterback Mikey Sheehan rolled out to his left and delivered a 24-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Richardson, who fully extend himself for the catch. Following a missed extra-point attempt, the Eagles held a 6-0 lead with 6:46 to go in the opening quarter.
The Saints gave Collins Hill a gift in the form of a muffed punt. They taxed the Eagles for it for the remainder of the night.
On Cedar Grove’s first play from scrimmage, Colson unloaded a 43-yard pass to Carter. Two plays later, Demarcus Smith powered his way into the end zone on a 5-yard rushing score. A failed PAT resulted in a tied game at the 5:48 mark.
Running back Boden Walker broke the tie in the waning seconds of the quarter with a 7-yard rushing touchdown. Colson showed off his own wheels early in the second quarter, scampering for a 5-yard score on 4th and 3 to make it 19-6.
Smith scored the final points of the first half when he broke through the middle of the line on 4th and 1 and sprinted to the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown.
“This is a hiccup with a young football team with some adversity this week,” Gregory said. “We’re going to keep rolling. It’s not over. The future is bright here at the Hill.”
