Scenes from the game between Collins Hill and Cedar Grove Friday night at Collins Hill High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

SUWANEE — Cedar Grove came out on top of short-handed Collins Hill in a battle of reigning state football champions Friday night.

The Saints (3-0) marched into Fahring Field and snapped a 17-game winning streak for the Eagles (2-1). After falling behind early, Cedar Grove scored 40 unanswered points to roll to a 40-6 victory. The Saints added another noteworthy line to their impressive 2022 resumé, which already featured quality wins over Bainbridge and Westlake.

