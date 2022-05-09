LILBURN — When homemade paper signs honoring 2000, 2001 and 2002 state championship football teams were removed from the front of the Parkview press box Saturday night, the mammoth building’s new name became official.
The Cecil Flowe Press Box, with its new name hidden under the paper signage, was formally unveiled to a hearty round of applause during halftime of the Panthers’ spring football scrimmage, and it served as the capper for a fun evening that also featured a reunion of the high school’s 2000-2002 state championship teams led by Flowe.
Organizers said it was an ideal way to honor the legendary coach for his contributions within the football program, the school and the community, in addition to recognizing his work in upgrading the Parkview facilities. The most noteworthy addition, which now bears his name, is a three-story press box that can be seen from the top of Stone Mountain and still endures as one of the state’s best.
“(Flowe) was an institution here,” said Jerry Stewart, Flowe’s longtime defensive coordinator at Parkview. “He built that dang press box (with his fundraising). It’s called the Big Orange Jungle, so we couldn’t name the stadium after him and the field is Karl Bostick Field (in honor of the school’s longtime soccer coach and athletic director). (Parkview head football coach) Eric (Godfree) moved in right behind me in the neighborhood and across the street is the athletic director (Nick Gast). So we started talking and I said ‘Something needs to be done for Cecil.’ He built that press box and they said, ‘That’s a good idea, let’s do the press box.’”
The eye-catching structure atop the home stands oversees the football field where Flowe, who was selected for the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019, won so many games. He went 197-67 (a 74.6 winning percentage) in 21 seasons as Parkview’s head coach and won four state championships before retiring after the 2013 season. He took over as head coach after his good friend and Parkview head coach Chuck Mize was murdered in 1993.
Flowe won the 1997 state championship, Parkview’s first in football, and then won three straight state titles from 2000 to 2002. During that three-year run, his teams broke the state record with 46 straight victories. Plenty of his former players and assistants returned for Saturday’s reunion to catch up and honor their former head coach, who was humbled by the recognition.
“I didn’t get in the game for personal accolades, but to have them do this behind my back and honor me with this is something special,” said Flowe, who took his Parkview teams to six state title games and led every team from 1996 to 2005 to at least the state quarterfinals. “There are so many other people, not just me, that had parts in it. The team chemistry, the things we had. … They were just a special group of kids. They did everything we asked them to do. It was awesome here.”
Godfree was thrilled to celebrate Flowe, his former high school coach at Parkview. He also was an assistant coach under Flowe from 1999-2003.
“Me and Jerry Stewart have talked for years about doing this,” Godfree said. “Cecil, as humble as he is, he said, ‘Eric I never did it for my personal accolades. it’s all about the people and the people we reached and the teams.’ He basically said don’t do any of that. Finally, Jerry said, ‘Eric, let’s just do it.’ I’m glad we did. Obviously Cecil’s one of the most worthy people in Parkview history to earn this honor. … How many alumni came here, former coaches, we’re just so thankful that they were here and able to be here for Cecil and each other, to see each other and be back in the Big Orange Jungle.”
Flowe enjoyed being back in his former home after a relocation to Cumming following his Parkview retirement. He spent three years as an assistant at King’s Ridge Christian before moving to North Forsyth, where he worked since 2016 as assistant head coach and offensive line coach. He is currently on a break from coaching as he recovers from a battle with cancer.
“All these kids are grown up and they’ve got their own kids, it makes you feel old,” Flowe said after Saturday’s ceremony. “The thing you find out when you’re my age, you can see further than you can reach. You want to do it, but you just don’t know if you can get it. It just got to where after I got sick, I told (North Forsyth head coach) Robert (Craft) it was probably going to be it (for coaching) because I was losing a step. I couldn’t keep up. I couldn’t get up at 5, be there at 5:30, go through weights and be there until 10 at night. I just couldn’t do it.
"Momma got sick and my brother died six days before she did, and I’ve got all this stuff on me. I just decided to step back a year. … i’m better (health-wise). I’m not 100 percent yet. People don’t understand the amount of cancer I had and what it takes out of you. It took a whole lot more than I thought it was going to take. It’s taken a whole lot longer to get well and I’m still not well. It’s just how your body has changed when they cut out 5 feet of intestines and 2/3 of your stomach. You can’t do things you used to do. You can’t eat the same way. There are a lot of things that are different.”
While he isn’t coaching, he and his wife Penny spend time with their children, Patrick (a football coach at Peach County) and Shelby, and four grandchildren. The Flowes live two minutes from Lake Lanier and his current gig has him on the water as captain of 75- and 100-foot boats.
“It’s five-hour cruises, people hire out wedding parties, birthday parties, that kind of stuff, cruise around,” Flowe said. “There’s a day cruise and a night cruise that comes back at midnight. It’s not too hard to go out and run down to the dam and float around for an hour or two and work your way back. Taking the boat out is not the problem, docking it in the wind is the problem, the 100-footer especially.”
His former players and coaches enjoyed hearing about what Flowe was up to these days, and he was even more interested with where his players have gone since high school. Most of the players from the 2000 to 2002 state title teams brought their wives and children — the inflatable bounce houses behind the end zone were popular — and they shared stories of their post-Parkview lives. A handful of the former players at the event have stayed involved in football as coaches like Godfree, Joe Sturdivant (Providence Christian’s new head coach), Sean Dawkins (Memphis’ running backs coach) and Brad Lester (who trains and coaches high-level football players), while others have excelled elsewhere in life.
“This was special, really, really special,” Flowe said.
