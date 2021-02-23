LAWRENCEVILLE — Coming off an outstanding Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament, Cazia Nelson stayed hot Tuesday night in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA girls basketball playoffs.
Nelson scored a game-high 25 points as Archer (20-8) seized control early in the state opener. The hosts took a 17-7 lead after a quarter and held a 40-25 advantage after three quarters.
Taniya McGowan (10 points) and Courtney Nesbitt (six points) also contributed offensively, and the Archer defense had another stellar performance.
The Tigers advance to Friday’s second-round game at home against Woodstock. The game will tip at 6 p.m.
