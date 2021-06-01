Gwinnett Daily Post correspondent Kate Sullivan caught up with longtime Gwinnett football coach Shannon Jarvis, who is preparing for his second season as head coach at his alma mater, Elbert County.
Jarvis began his Gwinnett coaching career as an assistant coach before he was named Mill Creek's first head football coach before the school opened in 2004. In 15 years with the Hawks, he had a 102-68 record, including an 84-45 mark from 2007-18. The Hawks have made the state playoffs his final five seasons, highlighted by outright region championships in 2015 and 2016, when they posted back-to-back, 10-0 records in the regular season and reached the state semifinals twice in a row.
After stepping down as Mill Creek's head football coach following the 2018 season, Jarvis served as the Hawks' athletic and activities director. He stepped down from the administration job for a return to coaching at Elbert County.
