Home. What does that mean to you? Is it a person? A place? An object? To Ashley Houts, it's the University of Georgia. Born and raised in the Peach State, there was no other place she wanted to go to attend school and play basketball. She knew how hard she needed to work to get there and in the end it paid off. Becoming one of the most respected and well-known players to have played as a Lady Bulldog, Houts used her skills she learned to play professionally, coach collegiately and beyond. Georgia Athletics decided to sit down with Houts, look back on her career and see what she has been up to since she's left.
Olivia Puttin: Why did you attend and play basketball at the University of Georgia?
Ashley Houts: "Georgia was always my dream school and being in state it was considered home. When they recruited me, there was no question where I wanted to go. My family has always been Georgia fans and I wanted to play in the SEC, that was it for me."
OP: As a Georgia native, what was it like to represent your home state?
AH: "It was awesome. It means a little bit more because I'm from Georgia, but I went to the best school in my opinion. It's in my blood and it has been since I was little."
OP: What was it like playing under Coach Landers and his staff?
AH: "I can't limit that to one word or sentence. It was awesome, amazing, challenging. I felt that Coach Landers could get the best out of me. We had a connection whenever I came on campus. He's a legendary coach and his resume speaks for itself. I trusted him, his system and the culture he built. It was something I fell in love with and wanted to be a part of. I had an awesome experience, if I could go back and do it again I would. He was very demanding, but he wanted the best for me and loved and cared about me. It was something that was good for me and my future growth. There was never a dull moment."
OP: How did being a Lady Bulldog impact you after your playing career ended?
AH: "Being able to play at one of the best schools in the SEC and country at such a high level really allowed me to pursue a career after college. It built a great resume and gave me great experience against the best talent in the country. It helped me pursue what I wanted to do after college for sure."
OP: During your time playing at Georgia, is there a moment that was your favorite?
AH: "So many friendships and relationships come to mind. But as for playing, one of the best atmospheres was hosting Tennessee when we beat them my senior year. I hit a game winner against LSU, which ranks high up there for me because being on Sports Center was pretty cool."
OP: A lot of people remember you as being one of the toughest players they've seen. Do you take pride in that?
AH: "I wasn't fast enough, tall enough, strong enough. I had to work really hard and that came to me. So being physical, tough and sacrificing my body at times was something that was part of my game and made me the player that I was."
OP: You were named SEC Freshman of the year while you were in Athens. What did it take to achieve that honor as an underclassmen?
AH: "A lot of hard work behind the scenes. When the lights come on, it isn't always about shining in the moment. There was a lot of dedication I put in to get to that point. When I came to Georgia, I had a mindset that I wanted to be the best and compete at the highest level. That drove me when I stepped onto campus. I never stopped to think about resting or something being too much. Even as a freshman coming in I wanted to be the best one, to help my team be the best we could be and push those boundaries. So for me it was a lot of preparation and dedication that took place outside the game. When the competition came I was ready to be there."
OP: During your four years, you reached four NCAA tournaments, broke numerous records and achieved All-America nods multiple times. What motivated you to be as successful as you were?
AH: "I'm from a really small town, I grew up on a farm so my parents instilled a great work ethic in me from a very young age. I was very fortunate to attend high school with one of the most legendary coaches in the state of Georgia. I was taught things early on that carried over into my career during college and it made me great as a professional. I never forgot where I came from or what my values were because that made me the type of player and person I am today. All of those characteristics and values carried me, that's what I hung my hat on during my career. I want to be the best I can be and make it on the biggest stage. Georgia gave me that platform to reach that goal."
OP: You played more minutes than any other player in UGA history, what do you think about when you hear that?
AH: "It just speaks to the trust that Coach Landers had in me as a player. It also shows my desire of wanting to do everything I possibly can. I was never the most skilled, my teammates knew I was going to do my best everyday. So when I hear that I know I was very fortunate and blessed to be trusted. In a way, Coach Landers gave me the keys to his program and let me take off. It was an incredible honor."
OP: You also had a stint representing the United States internationally. How did it feel to represent your country on the biggest stage?
AH: "Incredible. This goes back to wanting to compete at the highest level. In a way I've done that, representing the United States at the World University Games and the Pan American Games is something that I can't put into words. That rich experience being able to travel and play against different countries with the best competition was incredible. I learned so much from doing that."
OP: After your collegiate career, you went on to play in the WNBA. How did your time as a Lady Bulldog prepare you for what to expect on the professional level?
AH: "I look back on my career and think of three major transitions I had as an athlete. From high school to college, college to the pros, and the pros to post-career. Georgia prepared me greatly for the diversity, bigger and better talent, and agility. In a way, being thrown into the fire is something you need to experience to learn how to adjust."
OP: You played internationally in Europe and the Middle East. What was it like doing what you love while experiencing a different culture?
AH: "It was like a dream. The percentage of women's basketball players that get to play professionally is very low. I consider myself extremely lucky and blessed to have been able to do it. The experiences and relationships it brought me and the quality of that time in my life you couldn't put a price tag on. It's something I'm super grateful for, being able to experience different cultures and people from diverse backgrounds. It's a huge part of my life that made me who I am today."
OP: After you finished your playing days, you went on to work in and coach at the college level. How did you use the skills you learned over the years to teach other young women playing the game you love?
AH: "Putting myself in their shoes, giving opportunities to young women, being able to share the love and passion I have. I feel like I have a lot of great experience to share. Being able to help someone achieve the same goals and dreams is the best part. Just doing it through the form basketball has given me is something I will never get again."
OP: What are you up to now? New job? Where are you living?
AH: "I took a job at the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon."
OP: What is something you wish your younger self would have known?
AH: "Make sure your voice is always heard. There were times I didn't speak up or contribute because I was afraid it wouldn't fit or it would be judged. When I look back there were times that I should have stood my ground or spoken up. Having that knowledge now, I know and value opinions that everyone is different so I think that's what has made me successful. I learn to embrace that authenticity because that's how greatness is created."
OP: What makes the University of Georgia so special?
AH: "For me, the atmosphere and I felt like it was my home. I felt something different stepping on campus for the first time. I can imagine that the athletes now felt that at some point, but for me when I talk about Georgia now it stirs something inside of me because it's in my soul. It's part of me, it means a lot and it's where my heart still stands."
