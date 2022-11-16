© 2021 Dale Zanine 11-26-21 00042.JPG

Dacula head coach Casey Vogt reacts on the sideline after a touchdown against Johns Creek last year at Dacula High School.

 Special Photo: Dale Zanine

Dacula will have a new head football coach for the 2023 high school season after accepting the resignation of Casey Vogt this week.

Vogt was the Falcons’ head coach the past two seasons, going 12-13 with state playoff appearances both seasons. His 2021 team went 9-5 in Class AAAAAA and reached the state semifinals before losing 47-28 to Hughes, and this season the Falcons were 3-8 after moving up a classification to AAAAAAA. They clinched a state playoff berth with a 48-9 rout of defending state champion Collins Hill in the regular season finale, and lost 37-7 to North Gwinnett in the postseason’s opening round.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.