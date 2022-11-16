Dacula will have a new head football coach for the 2023 high school season after accepting the resignation of Casey Vogt this week.
Vogt was the Falcons’ head coach the past two seasons, going 12-13 with state playoff appearances both seasons. His 2021 team went 9-5 in Class AAAAAA and reached the state semifinals before losing 47-28 to Hughes, and this season the Falcons were 3-8 after moving up a classification to AAAAAAA. They clinched a state playoff berth with a 48-9 rout of defending state champion Collins Hill in the regular season finale, and lost 37-7 to North Gwinnett in the postseason’s opening round.
“We are very appreciative to Coach Vogt and his family for the time and service to Dacula,” Dacula athletic director Daniel Garrett said. “He led our program over the last two seasons as a tireless worker with passion and dedication to our athletes and to the sport. He impacted the lives of our athletes in a positive manner, and we certainly wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Vogt was hired as Dacula’s head coach with one season of high school experience in 2020 as Northside-Warner Robins’ defensive coordinator. The Pennsylvania native spent the rest of his coaching career at the college level, including a stint at Mercer from 2013-2019, where he was offensive line coach and offensive coordinator. He also coached in college for Slippery Rock, Tulane, Gannon, Youngstown State and Colgate.
Vogt replaced Clint Jenkins, who stepped down to become head coach at Morgan County. Jenkins spent 10 seasons at Dacula, the last three as head coach. He went 31-8 during that span with back-to-back Region 8-AAAAAA titles and state semifinal appearances in 2018 and 2019.
