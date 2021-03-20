Archer grad Carter Peevy rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Greater Atlanta Christian grad Ty James in Mercer’s 45-28 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.
Peevy threw for 118 yards and rushed nine times for 39 yards, while James had four catches for 73 yards.
Archer grad Solomon Zubairu had four tackles (one for loss) for the Bears’ defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.