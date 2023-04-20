imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-yZ1MIyOIJgmuIkxh.jpg

Carolyn Blackman, left, has stepped down as Wesleyan's head girls basketball coach. She will be replaced by one of her assistants Ellen Paroli, right. Blackman plans to remain with the program as an assistant.

Wesleyan head girls basketball coach Carolyn Blackman, who gave birth to her first child last summer, has stepped down from her position for family reasons, but she plans to remain as an assistant coach and teacher at the Peachtree Corners private school.

Current Wolves assistant Ellen Paroli has been promoted to head coach as the replacement for Blackman, a former star player at Wesleyan under her maiden name of Whitney.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.