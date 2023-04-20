Carolyn Blackman, left, has stepped down as Wesleyan's head girls basketball coach. She will be replaced by one of her assistants Ellen Paroli, right. Blackman plans to remain with the program as an assistant.
Wesleyan head girls basketball coach Carolyn Blackman, who gave birth to her first child last summer, has stepped down from her position for family reasons, but she plans to remain as an assistant coach and teacher at the Peachtree Corners private school.
Current Wolves assistant Ellen Paroli has been promoted to head coach as the replacement for Blackman, a former star player at Wesleyan under her maiden name of Whitney.
“I am incredibly grateful for Coach Blackman’s investment in the lives of our student-athletes over the past four seasons as our head coach,” Wesleyan athletic director Lacy Gilbert said. “I had the privilege of coaching her while she was a student at Wesleyan, and it has been an absolute joy to work with her. She has poured her heart into leading our program, and I will be forever grateful for her commitment to excellence and her desire to further the Christian mission of our school through basketball.
“I am thrilled to have Coach Paroli take over the reins of our girls basketball program. To have someone step into this role who has already been invested in our program and knows and loves are students is a huge blessing. She has a high basketball IQ and a passion for the game, but most importantly she is a person of high character who is an incredible role model for the young women in our basketball program. I am confident she will continue to build on our strong tradition of excellence that defines Wesleyan basketball.”
Blackman, previously head coach at Brookwood, took two of her four Wesleyan teams to the state semifinals, including a 2022-23 team that went 27-4.
“With being a new mom and hoping to grow our family, I decided it was best for me, and for the program, to step down to make more time for my family,” Blackman said. “I have had the opportunity to work closely with Ellen Paroli the past four years, and I am confident she is ready for the challenge and is going to take this opportunity and is going to run with it. The girls love Coach Paroli and are excited to play for her. I cannot wait to see what she does.”
Paroli is a native of Tennessee, where she was an 1,000-point scorer for Oakland High School in Murfreesboro. She played four seasons of college basketball at Samford, where she was a teammate of Wesleyan grad Brittany Stevens Coxhead, now an assistant coach for the Wolves.
She earned a degree in Spanish with minors in religion and communications, then later earned a master’s degree in English. She teaches 10th and 12th grade English and composition at Wesleyan.
During her four years at Wesleyan, Paroli has been an assistant basketball coach, as well as the director of the Lower School basketball program. She also has coached volleyball and lacrosse.
