There was no Las Vegas boat ride across the water to a stage in front of the famous Bellagio fountains. Roger Goodell wasn’t waiting on stage for a hug.
Thursday night’s NFL Draft was celebrated in more intimate settings because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it was no less special for football players who watched their dreams come true in the first round.
Lanier grad Derrick Brown was among that elite group.
The All-American defensive lineman from Auburn enjoyed a family gathering at his Buford home, savoring the special moment when his name was called out by Goodell on a national broadcasts by ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. He was selected with the No. 7 pick in the first round by the Carolina Panthers — just a short drive up I-85 from home and a guaranteed game in Atlanta every season.
“It’s unbelievable to get that call,” Brown said. “I’m excited to be a Carolina Panther and I’m excited to get to work.”
Brown is Gwinnett’s first player drafted in the first round since the Arizona Cardinals took Grayson’s Robert Nkemdiche in 2016, as well as the highest Gwinnett player drafted since Duluth’s George Rogers went No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Saints in 1981.
“Being able to grow in Gwinnett County and do everything means a lot to me,” Brown said. “To be able to let these kids know that coming from here you can do the same thing I did. It doesn’t matter what high school you went to. You’ll be able to do the same things that I was able to accomplish.”
The 6-foot-5, 326-pound defensive tackle was projected as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but surprised many by returning to Auburn for his senior season. The unorthodox decision paid off when he earned unanimous All-American honors in 2019 and climbed even higher up the draft board of NFL teams.
He had 55 tackles, 12 1/2 tackles for losses, four sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles last season despite constant double teams from opponents. He was a finalist for two prestigious awards, the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award.
Brown was just as accomplished off the football field at Auburn, serving as vice president and then president of the Tigers’ Student-Athlete Advisory Council. He earned the national Lott IMPACT Trophy for best representing the award’s principles — integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
“The Lanier community is beaming with pride as we watch Derrick continue his greatness,” Lanier head football coach Korey Mobbs said. “Derrick has always been proud of where he is from and his community could not be prouder of him. Personally and on behalf of our staff, this is truly a dream come true. He has now set the bar at the highest level and will inspire generations of Longhorns to do the same. His legacy on the field is possible because of his character and integrity off the field and he will continue to work to be the best in both arenas, making an impact in all that he does.”
