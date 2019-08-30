Collins Hill grad Taylor Heinicke was among the players cut Friday by the Carolina Panthers as they trim their roster down before Saturday’s deadline.
The quarterback, who served as Cam Newton’s backup last season, played in six games in 2018 with a start in the season finale. He completed 35 of 57 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.
“Man, this one hurts!,” Heinicke posted on social media. “I don’t know where to begin but gonna keep it short. Gonna miss all of you! Best locker room full of guys I’ve ever been with. Hold it down this year fellas and as always, #KeepPounding”
Heinicke played well in the preseason, but was hindered by an arm injury in the offseason. Carolina opted to keep Kyle Allen and third-round draft pick Will Grier as Newton’s backups.
He completed 15 of 22 passes for 167 yards and 3 TDs with one interception in the preseason.
Heinicke is on his way to work out with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Ed Miller of the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot.