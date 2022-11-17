Friday’s Class AAAAAAA second-round matchup features two coaches familiar with each other, Grayson’s Adam Carter and Camden County’s Jeff Herron. Carter, a former assistant to Herron at Camden, considers Herron one of his mentors. Another coaching storyline involves Herron, who returns to Grayson, where he won a state championship in his only season with the Rams (2016).
Herron is in his second season of his second stint as head coach at Camden (his first was from 2000 to 2012). The Wildcats went 4-7 last season, but already have a four-win improvement this season. They rolled past Lowndes 48-21 in the regular season finale — Lowndes is one of two teams to beat Grayson — won a back-and-forth, first-round game with East Coweta 44-33 last weekend.
Camden, which has won eight of its last nine, spreads the ball around in Herron’s preferred wing-T offense. Jake Lindsey (125 tackles, 13 for losses) and Cooper Thornhill (117 tackles, 11 for losses) lead the Wildcats’ defense.
Grayson bounced back from a disappointing regular-season finale, a 28-21 loss to Parkview, for a 30-3 win over Hillgrove in the first round. The Rams’ defense and special teams took some pressure off the offense with a strong performance.
Grayson’s balanced offense has featured the passing of J.D. Davis (1,847 passing yards, 14 touchdowns) and three threats at running back — Joe Taylor Jr. (800 yards, 15 TDs), Amari Alston (570 yars, five TDs) and Dylan Elder (376 yards, six TDs). Caden High (37 catches, 643 yards, five TDs) is the Rams’ top receiver.
Jalen Smith leads the Grayson defense with 127 tackles (17 for losses) and 7 1/2 sacks, while freshman Tyler Atkinson (90 tackles, 19 for losses, seven sacks, 25 QB hurries) also has been a disruptive force.
