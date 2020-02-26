ATHENS — Fourth-ranked Georgia cruised past Kennesaw State 15-1 Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 2,172 at Foley Field.
Peachtree Ridge grad Cam Shepherd went 2-for-2, with both hits being home runs, and drove in five runs as Georgia (8-1) grabbed an early 3-0 lead and never looked back.
Ben Anderson led off with a single and scored on Shepherd’s blast into the trees over the center field wall.
Tucker Bradley (2-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) followed with his fourth home run of the year, giving the Bulldogs back-to-back home runs for the first time since Keegan McGovern and Michael Curry did it against Troy in 2018.
Georgia starter, redshirt freshman Garrett Brown (1-0), pitched five innings, striking out a career high eight batters, while only allowing three hits and one run for his first win.
Relievers Logan Moody, Brandon Smith, Cain Tatum, and Michael Polk each pitched a scoreless inning.
