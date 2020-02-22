As a senior at Apalachee three years ago, Holly Janco felt called to go to a Christian university.
She visited some. Then she played a high school softball game at Georgia Gwinnett College.
Janco was wowed by the facilities at the Lawrenceville campus and what she saw on the field, but more than that, it was the atmosphere fostered by head coach Kat Ihlenburg that drew her in.
“You can tell she cares about her players individually.” Janco said. “She's a big family person. She wants the team to feel like a family and she wants us to be involved in her family as well. That's just super inviting and welcoming.”
Janco found what she had been looking for at the secular college closest to home.
“I was mainly looking for my same values in a coach,” said Janco, the Grizzlies lone returning infield starter as a junior this season. “I definitely found that in her.
“Also it helps to be surrounded by people who don't believe the same things you believe, too. It helps you expand your thinking. Coming here and being surrounded by the diversity is important, to expand your mind and know you don't have to agree with them but you can love on them.”
Janco was still able to follow her calling at GGC. She is a mentor with 12Stone Church and heavily involved in its on-campus program as well as FCA.
“Holly has been just a service-oriented leader since I met her,” Ihlenburg said. “One of the first stories she told me was that she was the go-to babysitter for her principal at Apalachee High School. So off the bat, recruiting her, I knew she was someone who looked out for others and cared about others.
“She's always willing to help her teammates. It's not that she wants to go and pick up all the equipment. She's inviting them to community events. She just lives it. It's not like she's finding her way with it, she's really lived it.”
Janco helped organize donations with GGC student-athletes for Operation Christmas Child and also made a mission trip to Honduras in December 2018.
“We visited a lot of orphanages,” Janco said. “And we got to introduce softball to them. We brought whiffle balls and bats. They caught on so quickly. It was so amazing. It's really true that you go there to impact them, but they end up impacting you.”
What she saw further fueled her efforts to be of service at home despite the demands of being a student-athlete.
“The kids share toothbrushes in the orphanage,” Janco said. “It's hard to find time, it is, but I think God got to grow my capacity, stretching my time. You have to make time for it and it all stems from an overflow of what God is doing in my heart. I want to give back to those kids who need it. Who need a toothbrush.
“We take for granted things like that.”
In different ways, the Grizzlies trip to play a preseason tournament in Taiwan earlier this month was another eye-opener.
“I was just thinking the other day that if someone had told me 10 years ago that I would go to Taiwan in college, I would have been like, 'No way, you're absolutely crazy,'” Janco said with a grin. “But here I am. It was such an amazing experience. I would never had guessed that softball would take me to Taiwan.”
The same atmosphere that drew Janco to GGC three years ago is the one she wants to perpetuate as one of the Grizzlies leaders.
“I try to keep that culture carried because the transition from high school to college is tough,” she said. “I want them to feel like they're loved, they're accepted, they're valued here as a person and a player. That's what I seek to do for the freshmen because I know what I was like as a freshman. I was a hot mess, stressed about everything. Those seniors and juniors took me under their wing.”
Ihlenburg sees it this season. Janco has stopped practice on more than one occasion when the infield wasn't getting a drill right.
“You have the freshmen on the corners and then new faces at new positions. She's the true veteran out there,” Ihlenburg said. “That's definitely a growth thing for her, to take command. Equally she knows, if I'm not out there, she'll just start a drill she knows. It's new in that she's becoming comfortable in her leadership.”
