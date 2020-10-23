Consensus four-star quarterback and USC commit Jake Garcia has transferred to Grayson High School for the remainder of his senior season. He enrolled at the Gwinnett high school on Friday.
Garcia, who transferred to Valdosta High School from his home in Los Angeles earlier this year, decided to make the move after California postponed high school football due to coronavirus concerns. When the Georgia High School Association denied Garcia eligibility at Valdosta, he began searching for another landing spot.
The transfer to Grayson will mark the fifth high school for a prospect ranked 18th in the national ESPN 300 and who is set to enroll early at USC. ESPN has chronicled the quarterback's story that included his parents legally separating so Garcia could be eligible through a "bona-fide move," in GHSA terminology. It was deemed by the organization that the move to Valdosta wasn't a "bona-fide move," which set in motion the family looking for other options.
Garcia can begin practice with the Rams after Grayson's paperwork is submitted and approved by the GHSA.
Now, he will get the opportunity to play for one of the state’s top teams as the Rams enter a tough stretch of their schedule with games against undefeated Brookwood and 5-1 Parkview the next two weeks. Grayson has three games left in the regular season, followed by the state playoffs.
For an offense that has at times struggled to get a passing game going, having a quarterback like Garcia under center could be the piece the Rams need to improve their attack that already features Clemson running back commit Phil Mafah.
