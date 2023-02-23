SEITZ (20 of 85).jpg

Scenes from North Gwinnett at Mill Creek High School Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Dawgs took the win in the 1st round of the state playoffs 72-62. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

HOSCHTON — Caleb Jones stood at the free-throw stripe and took a deep breath. A few seconds remained on the clock, and the North Gwinnett junior guard readied to tie a bow on a statement win.

He sank both free throws, added his game-leading 34th point and the Bulldogs’ bench rose as they could smell the victory. The buzzer blared and a roar erupted as North pulled off a 72-62 tournament-opening win over Mill Creek, formerly its region rival, to advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball playoffs.

