HOSCHTON — Caleb Jones stood at the free-throw stripe and took a deep breath. A few seconds remained on the clock, and the North Gwinnett junior guard readied to tie a bow on a statement win.
He sank both free throws, added his game-leading 34th point and the Bulldogs’ bench rose as they could smell the victory. The buzzer blared and a roar erupted as North pulled off a 72-62 tournament-opening win over Mill Creek, formerly its region rival, to advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball playoffs.
North took immediate control as the visitors leaned on the talents of Jones and Miles Clanton, never trailed and silenced all doubters as the No. 3 seed in Region 7-AAAAAAA spoiled the party.
“We expected to get this win,” Jones said. “We were preparing for it and set our mind to not stop until we achieved this.”
North’s victory may seem improbable simply based off of record. The Bulldogs entered Wednesday’s playoff game with a 12-16 record against a Mill Creek team that took Buford to the wire and nearly claimed its region crown. The Bulldogs, though, are no stranger to postseason success as they’ve advanced to their fourth second-round game in consecutive seasons.
Head coach Matt Garner, at the helm since 2015, pinpointed that his team has played without the talents of Ethan Washington and Grant Godfrey. He also scheduled tough, which explains four consecutive losses to open the season. Those challenges, however, put the Bulldogs in a position to pull off what they did at Mill Creek.
In many ways, North’s victory was a continuation of the expectation set within the program.
“We didn't win games we thought we were going to win,” Garner said. “We put ourselves in position to get into the state tournament, and any win in the state tournament is going to be fun. Our guys were as battle tested as anyone in the state of Georgia this year. There's no way they weren't going to be ready to show up tonight.”
Along with Jones, Clanton added 14 points. Julian Walker neared a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Twenty-six points from Jonathan Taylor paced Mill Creek while Stephen Akwiwu and Trajen Greco added 10 points apiece.
North jumped on Mill Creek from the opening tip. Hawks’ first-year head coach Matt Welch said his team didn’t execute the defensive game plan to his liking. There were several lapses that allowed the Bulldogs to hit seven 3-point shots and take a commanding lead which remained around double figures for the remainder of regulation.
Mill Creek had consecutive steals in the third quarter. Dorian Kiwanaka hit a 3-pointer, then Taylor followed it with a fast-break dunk. The run trimmed the deficit to 47-46, and the Hawks’ crowd — nearly split due to the close proximity of the two schools — came to life. Only seconds later, though, North responded with an 8-0 spurt of its own. Walker and Jones each hit 3-pointers to extend the lead to nine, which the Bulldogs never relinquished.
“We couldn't close the gap, and it would've been nice to put a little bit of game pressure on them,” said Welch, who coached in his first playoff game as a head coach after a stint as an assistant at Berkmar. “They had the answers. They were the better team tonight.”
Jones captained North’s ship Wednesday night. He contributed in every facet possible from a scoring perspective. He scored seven or more points in every quarter, including 10 points in the high-scoring second period when each team traded a handful of buckets. Jones, originally from the North Gwinnett area, transferred back to the school from Orlando, Fla., and has been one of the team’s biggest additions since his arrival.
He finished with three 3-pointers and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw stripe.
“He's a dude. He's a bucket,” Garner said. “The kid is special. He doesn't get the attention I think he should get, maybe it's because of our record or because he's new to Gwinnett County. The kid is so skilled.”
Added Welch: “He played an unbelievable game. He was tough for us to handle all night.”
Jones said his performance was a byproduct of a strong week in the practice gym, a period which he said everyone on North’s roster was locked in. That mindset, he believes, led to the victory.
“I had a couple of rough games in the past stretch, so I had to get it back tonight,” Jones said. “I didn't want this to be how my junior season ended. I had to make sure this one counted.”
For the two coaches, Wednesday’s meeting also presented an interesting wrinkle. Garner and Welch are North alumni. The two grew up playing basketball together since the sixth grade.
They probably expected to meet in the regular season as region foes, but realignment didn’t allow that to happen and they ended up squaring off under the playoff lights.
Each coach quickly pointed out that the victory or defeat wasn’t about them, but the up-and-coming leaders couldn’t help but reminisce a bit when glancing across the baseline at each other.
“It's certainly cool to look at where we are now,” Welch said. “Who could've predicted 20 years ago that this is where we'd be standing? It's definitely neat.”
Mill Creek’s season came to an end with a 19-9 record. North, improving to 13-16 on the season, readies for a familiar foe. The Bulldogs will travel to Wheeler, which advanced after a win over Milton, Saturday for its second-round matchup.
North faced Wheeler in an early season tournament and lost, 63-49, on Nov. 21.
“We're definitely playing the underdog role again,” Garner said. “We're seeing a familiar opponent, and hopefully we can flip the script. The guys have the confidence that they can play with them on the court, because they didn't beat the brakes off of us.”
Jones, who started and finished Wednesday’s game with heavy influence, awaits the next challenge with hopes that those emotions can be replicated.
“We’ve been a tough team, but things haven’t gone our way,” Jones said. “We have the heart and the dog to do it.”
