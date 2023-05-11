LILBURN — Even a baseball team as hot as Mill Creek has been the past several weeks learned how difficult it is to stop the runaway freight train that is the Parkview offense once it gets rolling during their Class AAAAAAA semifinal doubleheader.
The Panther Express started rumbling early in the opener and then hit top speed during its sweep of the Hawks by scores of 10-0 and 12-2 Wednesday at Hugh Buchanan Field.
Cade Brown was the chief engineer by going 4-for-5 — including bashing three home runs, one of which was a grand slam — and driving in seven runs on the day to propel the top-ranked Panthers (32-6) into the state championship series against Lowndes, beginning with a doubleheader next Tuesday at Truist Park in Cobb County.
“(Mill Creek has) good pitching, (but) I was just seeing the ball well (Wednesday) night,” said Cade Brown, who pounded his 15th, 16th and 17th homers of the season, and ran his RBI total to 58. “And the whole team had a lot of energy going. Hitting’s contagious, and when you see people in front of you hit, it gets easier.”
The rest of the Parkview lineup turned the doubleheader into a hitting super spreader event by pounding out 23 hits, include a 4-for-7 day with a homer and five RBIs from Landon Stripling, four more hits, including a solo homer, by Garrett Lambert, plus three hits and three RBIs from Grant Garrett.
That was plenty of support for pitchers Thorpe Musci (11-1) and Stripling (11-2), who each went the distance in their run-rule shortened starts, which left Parkview coach Chan Brown feeling pretty good about his team’s chances in next week’s final.
“Our order has been pretty solid all year,” Chan Brown said. “A lot of home run power early in the (batting) order, and the back half has done such a good job of turning the order over for those guys again. And obviously, I can’t say enough about our pitching. They’ve done such a good job all year.”
The Panthers got started in the first inning in Game 1, Ali Banks being hit by a pitch to lead off, followed by a single by Stripling and a walk to Colin Houck to load the bases with nobody out.
Cade Brown then promptly unloaded the bases with a grand slam to gave Parkview a quick 4-0 lead, which expanded to 5-0 when Lambert followed with a solo homer and gave plenty of cushion to Musci, who scattered four hits and a walk with five strikeouts over five shutout innings.
Parkview did a little manufacturing with its next offensive outburst, parlaying two walks, a bloop single by Cade Brown, an error, a wild pitch and a two-run single by Garrett for four more runs in the third to extend the lead to 9-0.
Then in the fifth, Ali Banks followed Erick Rodriguez’s pinch-hit double and another Garrett single with his RBI single that allowed Parkview to walk off with the 10-0 run-rule victory.
Mill Creek (24-15) made sure the Panthers would have to work harder early in the nightcap.
Starter Nick Bennett stranded seven Parkview baserunners over the first four innings, while Will Myhand drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first to stake the Hawks to an early 1-0 lead.
Garrett knotted the score at 1-1 in the top of the second with his RBI groundout, but Bennett and Stripling started developing a pitcher’s duel until Houck came to the plate in the top of the fifth with a much more aggressive approach as the Panthers went through their order for the third time.
The Mississippi State-bound shortstop jumped on Bennett’s first offering of the inning into the left field corner for a double to bring up Cade Brown, who also hacked away at the first pitch and rifled it off the scoreboard for a solo homer to vaulted Parkview into a 3-1 lead.
But the Panthers were hardly through, and jumped on two Mill Creek errors to plate three more unearned runs on another RBI single by Garrett and a two-run single by Stripling to complete a five-run inning and balloon their lead to 6-1.
Parkview then delivered the knockout blow in the sixth, with Cade Brown setting the tone once again by launching another first-pitch no doubter high over the advertising board and deep into the trees in left for a solo homer.
The Panthers added five more runs in the inning, with Stripling capping the outburst with a two-run homer to left-center to make the score 12-1.
Myhand flexed his own muscle by leading off the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to left for his second hit and second RBI of the day, but it only cut the deficit to 12-2.
Stripling, meanwhile, settled down and retired the next three hitters in order to close out an outing that saw him allow just four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts over six innings to close out the win.
Ethan Finch and Caleb Brown also had two hits apiece on the day for Parkview, while Tim Simay joined Myhand in leading Mill Creek’s offense with two hits, including a double.
PHOTOS: Mill Creek at Parkview Baseball, Class AAAAAAA Semifinals
