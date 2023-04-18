LILBURN — Parkview stayed perfect in Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball with 16-8 and 12-2 victories over rival Brookwood on Monday.
The Panthers (23-5, 14-0), who already had clinched the region title, close the regular season Tuesday with Game 3 of the series at Brookwood.
Colin Houck went 5-for-7 with three doubles and five RBIs in the two wins and teammate Cade Brown was 5-for-7 with a home run, a double and seven RBIs. Grant Garrett (2-for-3, RBI) and Ford Thompson (1-for-2, two RBIs) contributed to the Game 1 win, while Ali Banks (4-for-5, triple, two RBIs) and Landon Stripling (2-for-2, home run, three RBIs) starred in Game 2.
Thorpe Musci (7-1) pitched five innings for the Game 1 win, striking out five and scattering four hits and three earned runs. Stripling (7-1) earned the win in the nightcap, striking out eight and giving up one hit and one earned run in the five innings. Jackson Collett struck out two in the sixth inning to close out the Game 2 victory.
Preston Bonn went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Brookwood in Game 1. The Broncos also got contributions in that game from Ethan Reyes (1-for-3, run), V.J. Heath (1-for-4, RBI), Alex Reyes (1-for-2, RBI), Boomer Rogozinski (1-for-2, two runs) and Mason Archie (1-for-3, triple, three RBIs). Charlie Foster pitched two innings in the loss, giving up one hit and three earned runs while striking out two.
Bonn also played well in Game 2, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk. The Broncos’ Clinton Harris struck out six in three innings, giving up one hit and one earned run in the nightcap.
