LILBURN — Parkview stayed perfect in Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball with 16-8 and 12-2 victories over rival Brookwood on Monday.

The Panthers (23-5, 14-0), who already had clinched the region title, close the regular season Tuesday with Game 3 of the series at Brookwood.

