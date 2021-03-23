Georgia’s smaller high schools are sanctuaries for what has become a dying breed, the multi-sport athlete.
While youngsters are steered frequently into specialization by coaches, parents and others at various levels, schools like Hebron Christian regularly share top athletes from sport to sport. That sharing went to another level earlier this month for Malia Melton.
The junior, a four-sport athlete for the Lions, competed with great success for three of her school teams in the span of four days.
“It was definitely an exhausting week for me,” Melton said. “Going back-to-back with the state championship game, a really important region soccer game and a long drive to the beach was tiring. But it was definitely a lot of fun. I loved experiencing it.”
Melton started her hectic week Wednesday, March 10, playing a key role off the bench as the Lions won the Class A Private state championship, the first in the history of their girls basketball program. The 5-foot-10 Melton quickly transitioned to the No. 3-ranked Hebron girls soccer team Thursday, March 11, and contributed right away in a 1-0 win over state-ranked Wesleyan. It was her first soccer action in a year.
She then traveled with Hebron’s track and field team, coached by her father Terrence Melton, to Pensacola, Fla., for a meet that didn’t happen on Saturday, March 13. The team instead drove up to Alabama for the Enterprise Relays, and Melton won the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches and the triple jump at 35-5.
“It was exciting, just watching your baby girl go out, contribute to the school, win a championship, win a big game and then come jump for me (in track) was really exciting,” Terrence Melton said. “On a coach side, just having athletes that can transfer from sport to sport is always special. For her to be able to contribute to each sport is pretty amazing.”
Melton’s athletic ability runs in the family, including her father, whose NFL career included time with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. Her mother is Margaret Fox-Milton, a three-time NCAA track and field All-American and an NCAA champion at Rice, as well as a 2000 Olympian for Canada.
The Meltons have seven children — ranging in age from Malia, the oldest at 15, to 2 — who are constantly involved in various sports.
“Between school and everybody else’s activities, we are always going,” Terrence Melton said. “It’s fun. It’s what we know. People are like, ‘Are they crazy?’ I think it would be crazy not to do those things.”
The eldest Melton child is used to juggling multiple sports from her childhood as she sorted out her favorites. She was a state champion gymnast as an elementary-schooler — she went to Patrick Elementary and Jones Middle in Gwinnett before enrolling at Hebron as a seventh-grader — and played club soccer as a 7-year-old before taking a break for basketball. She played one more season of club soccer as a sophomore, but gave it up for basketball. She also was a county qualifier in summer league swimming for a number of years, and picked up track and field in middle school.
At Hebron, she played softball last fall for a state playoff team before morphing into a contributor for the Lions’ state championship basketball team.
“Malia is a great athlete who can do just about anything,” Hebron girls basketball coach Jan Azar said. “She is extremely competitive and gives 100 percent effort at all that she does. It is rare to find an athlete who is as talented as Malia and is willing to put her school first by contributing to so many different teams on campus. I am so thankful that basketball is one of the sports that she chooses to use her talents and excited for what is ahead for her in her senior season.”
With the basketball championship locked up, Melton has transitioned back into a two-sport athlete for the spring season in soccer and track and field. She isn’t alone in the soccer-track double as teammates Brooke Browning, Layton Glisson, Cambry Holland and Bailey Rogers also are splitting up practices and games/meets between those two Hebron teams this spring.
It makes for a demanding schedule that has become the norm for Melton.
“I definitely love the people I’m around and the team part of it,” she said of balancing multiple sports. “It’s really good to be around different teams all throughout the whole year. It’s just exciting to go from sport to sport. It keeps me busy.”
After the spring high school seasons, Melton focuses on AAU basketball and training for track and field in the summer. She will have to pare down her list of sports when it comes to college, but she isn’t sure of her favorite at this point.
“I don’t know right now (which sport I’ll choose for college),” she said. “I’ve just got to work hard in all of them.”
